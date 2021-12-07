The East Atchison 2021 Cross Country Athletic Awards banquet was held on Wednesday, December 1, in Fairfax. Team members were recognized for their achievements throughout the season. They include, from left to right: Coach Kameron Schieffer; Brooklyn Wennihan, Alexis Bywater, Jayla Irvine, Daniel Lesher, Cowen O’Riley, Cole Anderson, and Ian Stepp, varsity letter recipients; and Kendal Kingery, participation. (Jennifer Lesher photos)

The East Atchison 2021 Cross Country MVP Award went to Daniel Lesher. Daniel qualified for and competed at State.

East Atchison Cross Country runners who were recognized with “Most Improved” trophies were Cole Anderson and Jayla Irvine. Both runners qualified for and competed at State.