East Atchison Homecoming attendants from Fairfax include, from left to right, Cameron Oswald, Nela Galuszka, Charlie Litherbury, Natalie Hedlund, Braden Graves, and Kierra McDonald.

East Atchison Homecoming candidates from Tarkio are, from left to right, Carter Holecek, Jaden Goodin, Bo Graves, Brooke Lee, and Haley Garrison. Braiden Wennihan is not pictured.

East Atchison Homecoming attendants from Tarkio are, from left to right: Jarrett Spinnato and Emilee Caudill, juniors; Linkin Murry and Claire Martin, sophomores; and Colton Hall and Abbie Harms, freshmen.

The East Atchison Winter Homecoming festivities are being held this week at the Tarkio and Fairfax High Schools. The students have had a fun week, which will end with the homecoming basketball games and king and queen coronations this Thursday, December 9, in the Fairfax gym. Because the basketball teams also play Friday, there will not be a jersey auction. Due to COVID, there will not be any special activities held after homecoming coronation.

TARKIO

“HOLLYWOOD HOMECOMING”

Tarkio’s homecoming candidates include: Haley Garrison, Jaden Goodin, and Brooke Lee, queen candidates; and Carter Holecek, Bo Graves, and Braiden Wennihan, king candidates. Attendants are: Emilee Caudill and Jarrett Spinnato, juniors; Claire Martin and Linkin Murry, sophomores; Abbie Harms and Colton Hall, freshmen; and Zoey Romines and Sage Sundermann, crownbearers.

Banners: Snap-chat, seniors; Trivia Crack, juniors; Clock App, sophomores; Tinder, freshmen; Settings App, eighth graders; and Tik Tok, seventh graders.

Dress-Up Days: Tuesday – Hat Day (anything but a backpack); Wednesday – Ugly Christmas Sweater or Christmas Spirit Day; Thursday – Wolves Spirit; and Friday – No dress-up.

Class Contests: Tuesday – Knockout; Wednesday – Ships and Sailors; Thursday – Lip Sync Battle in Fairfax and Pep Rally; and Friday – nothing.

FAIRFAX

“GAMES”

Fairfax’s homecoming candidates include: Natalie Hedlund, Nela Galuszka, and Kierra McDonald, queen candidates; and Charlie Litherbury, Braden Graves, and Cameron Oswald, king candidates.

Dress-Up Days: Tuesday – Twin/Dynamic Duo Day; Wednesday – Western Day; Thursday – Spirit Day; and Friday – Favorite Board Game Character Day.

Class Themes – Candyland, seniors; Twister, juniors; Monopoly, sophomores; UNO, freshmen; Battleship, eighth graders; and Life, seventh graders.

Lunch Activities: Tuesday – Blind Retriever; Wednesday – Musical Chairs; Thursday – Read My Lips; and Friday – Scooter Hungry, Hungry Hippos.

Thursday during the pep rally, Fairfax students will be participating in Class Olympics, which includes hoola hoops, half-court shot, scooter races, etc.