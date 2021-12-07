The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Trustee’s Deed: Filed November 19, 2021, by Mark Dougherty, Successor Trustee of the Thomas and Shirley Dougherty Revocable Living Trust, to Tad and Michelle Gebhards for Lots 99 and 98, Replat of Country Club, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 22, 2021, by Sandy Meier to Nathan and Crissy Drummond for Lots 5 and 6, Block 4, Second Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 22, 2021, by Susan and William Slaughter to William and Susan Slaughter, Trustee of The Slaughter Family Trust, for land in Sections 20 and 29, Township 64, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 22, 2021, by Wally and Kay Amthor to Mark Evans for land in Section 35, Township 64, Range 42, Lot 10, Hoot Owl Bend Riverfront Subdivision, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 23, 2021, by David and Margaret Walkup to Barry and Joni Amthor and Matthew Amthor for land in Section 10, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Warranty Deed: Filed November 23, 2021, by Stephen Walkup Successor, Trustee of the Kenneth and Shirley Walkup Family Trust, to Barry and Joni Amthor and Matthew Amthor for land in Section 10, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 24, 2021, by David and Margaret Walkup to Harold Vanderplatts for land in Section 10, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Warranty Deed: Filed November 24, 2021, by Stephen Walkup, Successor Trustee of the Kenneth and Shirley Walkup Family Trust, to Harold Vanderplaats for land in Section 10, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 24, 2021, by Javier Aranda to Kingdom Properties Missouri, LLC, for Lot 7, Block 13, Nuckolls and White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Quitclaim Deed: Filed November 24, 2021, by Javier Aranda to Kingdom Properties Missouri, LLC, for Lot 7, Block 13, Nuckolls and White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed November 24, 2021, by Joseph and Carrie Cason to Katie Cason, Hannah Woods, Connor Cason, and Abigail Donaldson for land in Section 16, Township 66, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 29, 2021, by American Disposal & Recycling, Inc. to Klosek’s, LLC, for land in Section 27, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 30, 2021, by William and Linda Creed, LLC, to Tally Farm Properties, LLC, for land in Section 18, Township 63, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 2, 2021, by Kimberly DeBuhr to Mark and Raechel Schoonover for land in Section 27, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 2, 2021, by Raphael Bacvar to Richard Judge for land in Sections 12 and 13, Township 66, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed December 2, 2021, by Mary Creed and Julie Arslanian, Co-Trustee of the James and Mary Creed Family Trust, to William and Linda Creed, LLC, for land in Section 16, Township 63, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 2, 2021, by Back-Bar Farm Co. to Kent Kiburz for land in Section 13, Township 66, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.