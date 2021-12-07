Saige and Raegan Dorrel were all smiles while visiting Santa and Mrs. Claus at Tarkio’s Community Christmas Saturday, December 4, in the Community Building.

Brendan Walkup was excited to tell Santa what he wanted for Christmas.

Maeanne Johnson colors her letter to Santa Claus at Tarkio Community Christmas December 4, 2021.

The Tarkio Lions Club provided delicious chili and hot dogs at Tarkio Community Christmas December 4. Pictured above, from left to right, are Larry Amthor, Marvin Southard, Craig Martin, Kim Herrick, and Steve Klute. Lynora Kimpston, at right, enjoys her hot dog and chili.

Mattie Sundermann gets some help from her grandma, Susie Mather, while coloring a picture for Santa at Tarkio’s Community Christmas event December 4.

Ellie Wallace made a jolly Santa face to hang up at home while attending Tarkio’s Community Christmas event.

Quad Klosek does some Christmas shopping for his family while attending the Tarkio Community Christmas event.