The following cases were heard in Atchison County Circuit Court before the Honorable William S. Richards Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Midwestern Health Management vs. James R. Chastain Et Al – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. The plaintiff appears by Attorney Jones. No appearance by the defendant and judgment by default is granted as requested in the petition. Judgment filed and entered for the plaintiff and against the defendants in the total amount of $3,742.33 plus costs and interest on the judgment at 9% per annum. Certified copy of judgment mailed to the defendants.

Midwestern Health Management vs. Mary J. Driskell – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. The plaintiff appears by Attorney Jones. The defendant fails to appear and judgment by default is granted as requested in the petition. Judgment filed and entered for the plaintiff and against the defendants in the total amount of $4,819.25 plus costs and interest on the judgment at 9% per annum. No stay of execution. Certified copy of judgment mailed to the defendant.

Midwestern Health Management vs. Tammy S. Hill – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. The plaintiff appears by local attorney Hurst and case continued to January 6, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for service.

Lincoln Technical Institute Inc. vs. Zachary Schebaum – Show Cause Hearing on Breach of Contract. Case called. Hearing held. The defendant appears and consents to Motion for Revival of Judgment and same is granted. Order of Revival of Judgment filed.

Lyndia Schomburg vs. Warren Schomburg – Case Review on Dissolution Without Children. Case called. The plaintiff appears by counsel. The respondent also appears by counsel and case continued to January 6, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for settlement or trial setting.

James and David Cooper Farms Et Al vs. Frank Tomkinson – Case Review on Other Tort. Case called. The plaintiff appears by Attorneys Murphy & Elliott. No appearance by the defendant. Case continued to January 4, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for case management.

Midwestern Health Management vs. Judith Young – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. The plaintiff appears by local attorney Hurst. The defendant appears in person and handed itemized bill. Case continued to January 6, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for settlement or trial setting.

State vs. William Damon Allen – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Possession Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid Of 10 Grams Or Less and Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia. Defendant telephones court and asks to be placed on court docket for disposition. Case set for January 6, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Criminal summons prepared and mailed to defendant and confirmed current mailing address.

State vs. Kelsey Marie Allgood-Sherman – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Fraudulent Use Of A Credit/Debit Device. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears by P.D. Euler. Case continued to January 6, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for trial setting.

State vs. Nay Myo Aung – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for January 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Amy L. Blackmore-Dzubay – Bond Forfeiture Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered with bond set at $5000 cash or surety. Case continued to January 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for bond forfeiture hearing.

State vs. Antwon Rashad Brown – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). Defendant sentenced to Fine of $155.50 and Court Costs. Traffic costs paid.

State vs. Jasmine L. Brown – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). Continued to January 6, 2022.

State vs. McKale Scott Burke – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Defendant acknowledges receipt of the Information. Plea of not guilty. Case continued to January 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for entry of counsel.

State vs. Roy S. Byrd – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Weight On Tandem Axle Exceeded 34,000 Lbs. Fined $304. Traffic costs paid.

State vs. Larry R. Catlett – Initial Appearance on Infraction-Non Traffic for Trespassing-2nd Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears by Attorney Sundell. Plea of not guilty. Case continued to January 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Timothy Blaine Clark – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Driving While Revoked/Suspended. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Case continued to January 6, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Anna Marie Cobos – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16 – 19 Mph). Fined $100.50. Traffic costs paid.

State vs. Cielo E. Dilauro – Bond Forfeiture Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid.

State vs. Athuai Ding – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Forgery and Fraudulently Attempting To Obtain Controlled Substance. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears with P.D. Euler. Case continued to January 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for setting of preliminary hearing.

State vs. Adam Preston Donica – Bond Forfeiture Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person and acknowledges complaint. Not guilty plea entered. Case continued to January 6, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for entry of counsel or P.D.

State vs. Kamaal Dashawn Ford – Trial Setting on State Traffic Ticket for Operated Motor Carrier Vehicle On Tires Fabric Exposed/Inferior Load Rate/Groove Depth. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears by Attorney Sundell. Case continued to January 6, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for trial setting.

State vs. Allie Makenzie Green – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11-15 Mph). Defendant sentenced to Fine $70.50 and Court Costs. Traffic costs paid.

State vs. Joshua Lee Green – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears by P.D. Euler. Case continued to January 6, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for docket call.

State vs. Aaron Michael Green – Initial Appearance on Felony Driving While Revoked/Suspended and Resisting/Interfering With Arrest For A Felony. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Charges formally read to defendant, with the range of punishment for each charge. Plea of not guilty. Case continued to January 6, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for entry of counsel.

State vs. Troy Gary Guzzo – Initial Appearance on Infraction-Non Traffic Trespassing-2nd Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears by Attorney Sundell. Case continued to January 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Michael R. Halac – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). Defendant sentenced to $155.50 Fine and Court Costs.

State vs. Ronny Deon Hale – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Failure To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width, Resulting In An Accident. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for January 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Aaron Michael Hall – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Delivery Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana Or Synthetic Cannabinoid, Delivery Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana Or Synthetic Cannabinoid, and Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid (Two Counts); and Misdemeanor Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense, and Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11-15 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Case continued to January 6, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Hudson H. Hall – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Burglary – 2nd Degree and Stealing – $750 Or More. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person with P.D. Euler. Case continued to January 6, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for docket call.

State vs. Ashley Anne Harmon – Initial Appearance on Felony Stealing – $750 Or More. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Defendant acknowledges receipt of Information. Charges formally read to defendant, with the range of punishment for each charge. Plea of not guilty. Defendant given form requesting PD services. Case continued to January 6, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for docket call.

State vs. Andrew Douglas Hauschildt – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More).

State vs. Andrew B. Hazen – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Burglary – 2nd Degree; and Misdemeanor Property Damage – 2nd Degree and Domestic Assault – 4th Degree – 1st Or 2nd Offense (2), (3), (4), (6). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person with P.D. Euler. Case continued to January 6, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for docket call.

State vs. Felicity Leigh Helt – Initial Appearance on Infraction for Driver/Front Seat Passenger Failed To Wear Properly Adjusted/Fastened Safety Belt. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for January 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Jie Huang – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for January 20, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Darrius Edward Hughes – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph). Initial Appearance scheduled for January 6, 2022.

State vs. Xavier William Jackson – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense. Case continued to January 6, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Xavier William Jackson – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 6-10 Mph). Case continued to January 6, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Joseph Johnson, III – Arraignment on Misdemeanor.

State vs. Deann M. Kneifl – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense. Fined $183.50.

State vs. Deann M. Kneifl – Arraignment on Infraction Driver/Front Seat Passenger Fail To Wear Properly Adjusted/Fastened Safety Belt. Fined $110.00.

State vs. David Adam Laur – Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Tampering With Motor Vehicle – 2nd Degree, Property Damage – 2nd Degree, Trespass – 1st Degree, and Harassment – 2nd Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Denied request to remove GPS. Case continued to December 16, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Stephen Anthony Lomeli – Case Review on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid, Unlawful Pos-session Of A Firearm – Dangerous Felon, and Unlawful Use Of Weapon – Subsection 11 – Possess Weapon And A Felony Controlled Substance; and Misdemeanor Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person with P.D. Euler. Case continued to January 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. for preliminary hearing.

State vs. Larue D. Marcos – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Summons issued for January 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Larue D. Marcos – Initial Appearance on Infraction Failed To Display Plates On Motor Vehicle/Trailer. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for January 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Chakkonov Matlab – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Weight On Tandem Axle Exceeded 34,000 Lbs. Defendant sentenced to Fine of $199.00 and Court Costs. Traffic costs paid.

State vs. Ma’Kayla Ta’Chell McCarver – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph) and Driving While Revoked/Suspended – 1st Offense. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Defendant provided a copy of information/complaint. Not guilty plea entered. Case continued to February 24, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for docket call.

State vs. Chantrelle L. McCroy – Initial Appearance on Infraction for Driver/Front Seat Passenger Failed To Wear Properly Adjusted/Fastened Safety Belt. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for January 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Jesus Asael Medrano – Initial Appearance on Infraction for Failed To Display Plates On Motor Vehicle/Trailer. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for January 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Cole Allyn Miller – Trial Setting on State Traffic Ticket for Operated Motor Vehicle Without Properly Equipped Bumpers.

State vs. Ramona Cora Miller – Counsel Status Hearing on Misdemeanor DWI, Failed To Drive Within Right Lane Of Hwy. With Two Or More Lanes In Same Direction, and Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11-15 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Defendant given another PD form to fill out and turn in. Case continued to January 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for entry of counsel.

State vs. Stacy Ann Morris – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears by P.D. Euler. Case continued to March 31, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for docket call.

State vs. Johny Antonio Perez – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for January 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Johny Antonio Perez – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Failed To Stop For Stop Sign At Stop Line/Before Crosswalk/Point Nearest Intersection. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for January 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Miguel Perez Vasquez – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for January 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Miguel Perez Vasquez – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Owner Operated Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility (Motor Vehicle Required To Be Registered) – 1st Offense. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for January 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Miguel Perez Vasquez – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for January 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Dari Jo Perrigo – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Case continued to January 6, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Denny E. Porter – Initial Appearance on Felony Leaving Scene Of Accident – Property Damage Exceeding $1,000; and Misdemeanor Failed To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width, Resulting In An Accident. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Defendant acknowledges receipt and is formally read charges with the range of punishment for each charge. Plea of not guilty. Case continued to January 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for entry of counsel.

State vs. Dylan Anthony Quinata – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Possession Of Marijuana/Synthetic Can-nabinoid Of 10 Grams Or Less, Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, and Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11-15 Mph).

State vs. Larry Donald Rice – Arraignment on Misdemeanor Operated Motor Carrier Vehicle With Unsafe/Improper Frame/Suspension/Axle/Wheel/Rim And Or Steering System. Fined $225.50.

State vs. Chad Sterling Rose – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Harassment – 1st Degree, Property Damage – 2nd Degree, and Assault- 4th Degree – Pursuant To Subdivision (1), (5). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Defendant given form requesting PD services. Case continued to January 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for preliminary hearing.

State vs. Brandon Patrick Rudroff – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Owner Operated Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility (Motor Vehicle Required To Be Registered) – 1st Offense. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Summons issued for January 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Luis Cesar Ruiz Martinez – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Failed To Keep Proper/Made False Motor Carrier Driver’s Record-Exceeded Maximum Driving Time. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for January 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Luis Cesar Ruiz Martinez – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Operated Motor Carrier Vehicle On Tires Fabric Exposed/Inferior Load Rate/Groove Depth. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for January 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Jared R. Seedorff – Initial Appearance on Infraction – Non Traffic Trespassing-2nd Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears by Attorney Sundell. Case continued to January 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Steven M. Smith – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid; Misdemeanors Possession Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid Of 10 Grams Or Less and Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia; and Infraction Failed To Equip Motor Vehicle/Motor Drawn Vehicle With Two Approved Red Tail Lamps On Proper Level (Knowingly). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person with P.D. Euler. Case continued to January 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Elida C. Trevino – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16 – 19 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for January 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Eduardo Vazquez Fonte – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket Failed To Equip Motor Carrier Vehicle With/Maintain Required Brake System. Fined $130.50. Traffic costs paid.

State vs. Eduardo Vazquez Fonte – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket Operated Motor Carrier Vehicle On Tires Fabric Exposed/Inferior Load Rate/Groove Depth. Fined $80.50. Traffic costs paid.

State vs. Travon Wayne Veney – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Weight On Tandem Axle Exceeded 34,000 Lbs. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for January 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Nay Blut Wah – Arraignment on Misdemeanor Minor Visibly Intoxicated/Blood Alcohol Content More Than .02% – 1st Offense. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Case continued to January 6, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for docket call.

State vs. Robert T. Walker – Initial Appearance on Infraction Failed To Display Plates On Motor Vehicle/Trailer. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for January 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Tamara J. Weirich – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person with P.D. Euler. Case continued to January 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for plea/trial setting.

State vs. Tyshae Charone Windom – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11-15 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Summons issued for January 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Megan Rose Wineinger – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Possession Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid Of 10 Grams Or Less and Failed To Stop For Stop Sign At Stop Line/Before Crosswalk/Point Nearest Intersection.

Rock Port vs. Kena R. Astemborski – Initial Appearance on Municipal Ordinance – Traffic for Speeding (31-35 Mph Over). Case called. City appears by P.A. Bauman. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $259.50 cash only.

Rock Port vs. Jonathan A. Barth – Municipal-Alcohol & Drug Related Traffic DWI – Alcohol and Failed To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width. Case called. City appears by P.A. Bauman. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $335.00 cash only.

State vs. Isaac N. Epley – Initial Appearance on Municipal Ordinance – Other Possess of Marijuana.

Rock Port vs. Aaron Michael Greene – Trial Setting on Municipal Ordinance – Traffic Operated Motor Vehicle On Highway While Drivers License/Privilege Revoked (Suspended For Points) and Operated Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility. Case called. City appears by P.A. Bauman. Defendant fails to appear. Case continued to January 20, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.

Rock Port vs. Ashley Anne Harmon – Initial Appearance on Municipal Ordinance – Other Possess Marijuana and Possess Drug Paraphernalia.

Rock Port vs. Andrew Reed Rouse – Trial Setting on Municipal Ordinance – Other Nuisance Violation. Case called. City appears by P.A. Bauman. Defendant appears in person. Defendant acknowledges receipt and waives arraignment. Plea of not guilty. Case continued to January 20, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.

