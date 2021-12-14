The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, December 2, 2021. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

Month end department reports were reviewed and approved.

The Atchison County Courthouse will be closed on Friday, December 24, and Friday, December 31, in observance of Christmas and New Year’s Day.

A liquor license application from Gina Hendrix was reviewed for an establishment located at 119th North 3rd Street in Tarkio. The commissioners voted to approve the license as presented.

The commission reviewed the 2022 property and liability insurance renewal and requested that Clerk Taylor ask someone from the agency to come up and go over the policy.

Debbie Bennet, County Engagement Specialist in Nutrition and Health Education, was in to visit with the commission about upcoming events at the Extension office.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.