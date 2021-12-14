There were 28 new cases of COVID-19 reported to the Atchison County Health Department from December 6-12, 2021. They include:

2 females, 1 male – ages 0-9

1 female, 2 males – ages 10-19

4 females, 3 males – ages 20-29

3 females, 4 males – ages 30-39

2 females – ages 40-49

2 females, 4 males – ages 50-59

1 female, 2 males – ages 60-69

The health department is saddened to report one more local death related to COVID-19, a male in his 70s. “Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” said Julie Livengood, administrator.

As of December 12, 2021, there have been 929 total COVID-19 cases in Atchison County and 20 deaths. Twenty-one cases are currently active. There are six active COVID-19 hospitalizations in our local hospital. The current 7-day testing positivity rate is 11%.

BREAKTHROUGH CASES

Vaccine breakthrough infection is a COVID-19 case that occurs in someone who is fully vaccinated. Atchison County breakthrough cases as of December 12, 2021, total 124. Fully vaccinated persons as of December 10, 2021, total 2,658.

To date, 4.67% of fully vaccinated persons in Atchison County have tested positive for COVID-19 and are considered to be breakthrough cases.

COVID VACCINE UPDATES

Children ages 5-11 are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Missouri. Atchison County Health Department has Pfizer vaccine available for this age group. It is administered as a series of two doses, three weeks apart. An adult must be present during the vaccination and the 15 minute monitoring period. Call for an appointment.

The Atchison County Health Department has all three vaccines available. COVID-19 vaccines are free and appointments are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the health center. Pfizer is the vaccine available for those ages five years of age and older. Anyone age 5-17 will need an adult present during the vaccination. If any businesses have employees interested in the COVID-19 vaccine, Atchison County Health Department will come to you. Call 660-736-4121. If you know of any home-bound individuals needing a COVID-19 vaccination, please reach out at 660-736-4121.

On December 9, 2021, the CDC expanded its COVID-19 booster recommendations to 16- and 17-year-olds. Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. CDC’s recommendations allow for mix and match dosing for booster shots.

COVID-19 booster shots are administered anywhere the COVID-19 vaccine is available. Individuals do not need to get their booster shot at the same location they received their initial series. Those seeking a booster shot can visit MOStopsCovid.com to find a nearby provider and schedule an appointment or locate a walk-in clinic.

Locations for COVID-19 vaccines in Atchison County include:

• Atchison County Health Center, Tarkio, MO – Appointments available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call 660-736-4121 for an appointment.

• Rogers Pharmacy, Tarkio – Call 660-736-5512 for an appointment.

• Stoner Drug, Rock Port, MO – Call 660-744-2433 for an appointment.

COVID-19 TESTING

Atchison County Health Department continues to have COVID-19 antigen testing by appointment Monday through Thursday at the health center. Note available hours for testing are: Monday-Thursday, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Please call 660-736-4121 to make an appointment. Testing is done car-side. Those who live or work or go to school in Atchison County will take precedence.

Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri, offers COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Please call 660-686-2211 to register.

IT’S FLU SEASON!

Getting an annual flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your family from the flu. Everyone six months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every season. The Atchison County Health Department has flu vaccines available for children and adults. Appointments are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the health center. Businesses interested in hosting a flu clinic should call 660-736-4121.