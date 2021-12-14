Lizzie Schlueter fights for possession in the junior varsity game against Sidney. (Photos by Patti Griffith)

Alex Erickson takes it to the hoop for the junior varsity Wolves.

Natalie Hedlund takes a shot for the Lady Wolves, scoring 18 in the varsity loss to Sidney.

Wolf Braden Graves flies to the hoop in the East Atchison homecoming win over Fremont-Mills. Graves scored 13 points for the Wolves.

East Atchison’s Grace Oswald dribbles down the court in junior varsity homecoming basketball action against Fremont-Mills.

East Atchison’s Tommi Martin drives toward the basket in the Lady Wolves’ homecoming game against Fremont-Mills.