The East Atchison Winter Homecoming Royalty included, from left to right: front row – Zoey Romines and Sage Sundermann; and back row – Cameron Oswald, Kierra McDonald, Charlie Litherbury, Natalie Hedlund, Brooke Lee, Braiden Wennihan, Jaden Goodin, Haley Garrison, Bo Graves, Braden Graves, Nela Galuszka, Jarrett Spinnato, Emilee Caudill, Linkin Murry, Claire Martin, Colton Hall, and Abbie Harms.

The East Atchison Winter Homecoming Fairfax King is Braden Graves and Queen is Nela Galuszka.

The East Atchison Winter Homecoming Tarkio Queen is Haley Garrison and King is Bo Graves.

The East Atchison Winter Homecoming Tarkio crownbearers were Zoey Romines and Sage Sundermann.

The new East Atchison Dance Team perform at the Homecoming Pep Rally Thursday, December 9, 2021, in Fairfax.

The Tarkio eighth graders Jonas Hurst, Zoe Madron, Calliegh Marriott, Emily Gebhards, and Kale Lekey perform during the lip sync contest at the East Atchison Homecoming pep rally December 9, 2021.

The Fairfax students participated in “Olympic” games during the East Atchison Homecoming pep rally Thursday, December 9, 2021. The games included tug-of-war (above), a hula hoop contest (Kendal Straub and Kierra McDonald, below), a balloon contest, half-court shot competition, and a scooter race. The hoola-hoop contest ended in a four-way tie!

The junior high and high school sports teams were recognized at the East Atchison Homecoming pep rally Thursday. Pictured are the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball teams and wrestling teams.