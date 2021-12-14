The East Atchison Wolves’ Junior High Basketball Team had a very successful season this year and came home with the 275 Conference Championship trophy Thursday, December 9, 2021. Pictured are team members, from left to right: front row – Brody Wennihan, Jeremy Bomar, Carter Oswald, and Gavin Irvine; middle row – Teahen Hannah, Mason Kingery, Tate Johnson, Parker Livengood, Aiden Jimenez, Chase Pearson, and Finn Hurst; and back row – Coaches Josh Taylor and Cal Nichols. The boys defeated OSHS 43-40, Nodaway Valley 58-43, and South Holt 53-47 to claim the title. (Tracy Oswald photo)