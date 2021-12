The East Atchison Lady Wolves Cheerleaders traveled to Cape Girardeau, Missouri, last weekend to compete in State competition. The Lady Wolves placed 8th out of 14 teams. Pictured are cheerleaders, from left to right: front row – Kierra McDonald, Josie King, Tessa Rolf, and Teagen Wennihan; and back row – Charlie Smith, Jaden Goodin, Katie Hall, Haley Garrison, Kendal Straub, and Dalaynie Drummond. (Ginny Smith photo)