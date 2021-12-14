The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed December 3, 2021, by Betty Muntz to Mark and Gayle Jennings for land in Section 23, Township 65, Range 40, and Lot 6, Ellsworth’s Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 3, 2021, by Tammy Tyler, David Hans, James McCurdy, Jr., Lori Estes, and Brian McCurdy to Bradley and Melinda Grier for land in Section 21, Township 64, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 3, 2021, by Bradley and Melinda Grier to Mark Grier, Trustee of the Mark Grier Declaration of Trust, for land in Section 21, Township 64, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed December 6, 2021, by Sonia and Jon Willers to Sonia and Jon Willers, Co-Trustees of the Willers Trust, for land in Sections 7 and 8, Township 66, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed December 6, 2021, by Larry Whetsel to Lori Jo Estes for Lot 1, Third Addition, Fairfax, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 6, 2021, by Kenneth Lee and Richard Woody to Kevin Paris for Lots 1, 2, 10, 11, and 12, Block 3, Second Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 6, 2021, by Sam Shubkagel and Sarah Shubkagel to 1515 S 16th LLC, for Lots 1, 2, 3, and 4, Block 3, Rankin Place, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 6, 2021, by Harold Krutz to Peter Delsenno for land in Section 12, Township 63, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 9, 2021, by Brian and Shannon Tharp to Matthew and Amy Garner for land in Section 22, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.