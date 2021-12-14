Santa & Mrs. Claus visit Watson

Markie Gaines and Wade Graham visited with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Watson Community Building Saturday, December 11, 2021.

Westboro’s Santa turns 98

Maeanne Johnson was excited to see Westboro’s Santa Claus, who bore a striking resemblance to Jim Morrison and was celebrating his 98th birthday that day, December 11, 2021.

S’more much fun!

Kids who attended the Westboro Lions Club sponsored Community Christmas on Saturday, December 11, 2021, got to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, make crafts, and roast marshmallows over a fire. Pictured are Adamae Ridnour, Bryan Hurst, Trysta Page, and Phaelynn Williams.