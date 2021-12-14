An explosive device was found in Tarkio last week at 1st and College streets. Pictured above is the bomb, as well as the inner workings (below). (Tarkio Police Department photos)

On Friday, December 10, 2021, an explosive device was found by the Tarkio Street Department lying on the street at the intersection of 1st and College streets in Tarkio, Missouri. The device was safely dismantled and rendered safe, and its parts were collected by the Tarkio Police Department as evidence for further processing and identification of the builder.

A device like this, if it had been found by a child, could have ended with severe injury or death, had it been relit. This object was not a fire cracker, it was an explosive device or a bomb.

If anyone has any information regarding the builder of this device, please contact the Tarkio Police Department at 660-736-5522. Anonymous information is accepted as well.