With $7,000 collected so far, and amazing organizers and volunteers like Sally Wehmann and Janene McEnaney, above, the bells will continue to toll for The Salvation Army, this time in Rock Port December 17 and 18. A total of 84% of what is donated locally stays local to help Atchison County residents in need this holiday season.

Volunteers, including Kent Fisher and his granddaughter, Lucy Heck, above, rang the bell for The Salvation Army’s holiday fund drive Friday, December 10, 2021, in Fairfax, Missouri. Added to Tarkio’s donations collected on Saturday, the total donated locally, so far, is around $7,000. (Lexi Heck photo)