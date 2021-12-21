The East Atchison and Rock Port high school fall sports’ athletes were recently notified of several awards presented to them for their achievements in the 2021 season. The following accolades were earned:
ROCK PORT
Cross Country
Aubrey Watkins – St. Joseph News-Press Cross Country Girls’ 1st Team
Caleb Lucas – St. Joseph News-Press Cross Country Boys’ 3rd Team
Volleyball
Kierstyn Jakub – St. Joseph News-Press Volleyball 3rd Team
Rylee Jenkins – St. Joseph News-Press Volleyball 3rd Team
8-Man Football
Dakota Evans – Missouri Football Coaches Association All-District Returner
Phillip Herron – Missouri Football Coaches Association All-District Running Back
Micah Makings – Missouri Football Coaches Association All-District Running Back
Colten Stevens – St. Joseph News-Press 1st Team Defense; Missouri Football Coaches Association All-District Linebacker
East Atchison
Cross Country
Jayla Irvine – St. Joseph News-Press Cross Country Girls’ 2nd Team
Volleyball
Natalie Hedlund – St. Joseph News-Press Volleyball 2nd Team
Claire Martin – St. Joseph News-Press Volleyball 3rd Team
Girls’ Golf
Alex Barnett – St. Joseph News-Press Girls’ Golf 2nd Team
8-Man Football
Braden Graves – Missouri Football Coaches Association All-District Linebacker
Carter Holecek – St. Joseph News-Press 1st Team Defense; Mis-souri8ManFootball.com All-State Defensive Back; Missouri Football Coaches Association All-District Defensive Back
Kaylin Merriweather – St. Joseph News-Press 1st Team Defense and 2nd Team Offense; Missouri8ManFootball.com All-State 1st Team Linebacker and 2nd Team Defensive Player of the Year; Missouri Football Coaches Association All-District Linebacker and Running Back and All-State 1st Team Offensive Running Back and 2nd Team Defensive Linebacker
Aaron Schlueter – St. Joseph News-Press 1st Team Defense; Missouri8ManFootball.com All-State Defensive Lineman; Missouri Football Coaches Association All-District Offensive Lineman and Defensive End
Josh Smith – Missouri Football Coaches Association All-District Quarterback
Jarrett Spinnato – Missouri Football Coaches Association All-District Running Back