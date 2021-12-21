The East Atchison and Rock Port high school fall sports’ athletes were recently notified of several awards presented to them for their achievements in the 2021 season. The following accolades were earned:

ROCK PORT

Cross Country

Aubrey Watkins – St. Joseph News-Press Cross Country Girls’ 1st Team

Caleb Lucas – St. Joseph News-Press Cross Country Boys’ 3rd Team

Volleyball

Kierstyn Jakub – St. Joseph News-Press Volleyball 3rd Team

Rylee Jenkins – St. Joseph News-Press Volleyball 3rd Team

8-Man Football

Dakota Evans – Missouri Football Coaches Association All-District Returner

Phillip Herron – Missouri Football Coaches Association All-District Running Back

Micah Makings – Missouri Football Coaches Association All-District Running Back

Colten Stevens – St. Joseph News-Press 1st Team Defense; Missouri Football Coaches Association All-District Linebacker

East Atchison

Cross Country

Jayla Irvine – St. Joseph News-Press Cross Country Girls’ 2nd Team

Volleyball

Natalie Hedlund – St. Joseph News-Press Volleyball 2nd Team

Claire Martin – St. Joseph News-Press Volleyball 3rd Team

Girls’ Golf

Alex Barnett – St. Joseph News-Press Girls’ Golf 2nd Team

8-Man Football

Braden Graves – Missouri Football Coaches Association All-District Linebacker

Carter Holecek – St. Joseph News-Press 1st Team Defense; Mis-souri8ManFootball.com All-State Defensive Back; Missouri Football Coaches Association All-District Defensive Back

Kaylin Merriweather – St. Joseph News-Press 1st Team Defense and 2nd Team Offense; Missouri8ManFootball.com All-State 1st Team Linebacker and 2nd Team Defensive Player of the Year; Missouri Football Coaches Association All-District Linebacker and Running Back and All-State 1st Team Offensive Running Back and 2nd Team Defensive Linebacker

Aaron Schlueter – St. Joseph News-Press 1st Team Defense; Missouri8ManFootball.com All-State Defensive Lineman; Missouri Football Coaches Association All-District Offensive Lineman and Defensive End

Josh Smith – Missouri Football Coaches Association All-District Quarterback

Jarrett Spinnato – Missouri Football Coaches Association All-District Running Back