The Junior High Lady Blue Jays’ basketball team had an awards dinner on Monday, December 13, 2021. Pictured, from left to right, are: front row – Claire Miller, Landry Kelly, Brylea Shrader, Mya Welch, and Lily Lager; and back row – Coach Gary Davis, Bailey Lawson (stats keeper), Tatum Vogler, Norah Watkins, Keira Roup, Ella Meyerkorth, Morgan Garst, Alley Sharpless, Lily Wilroy, and Coach Maddy McPhillips.

Rock Port Junior High basketball coaches Maddy McPhillips and Gary Davis held an awards banquet and dinner for the girls’ team Monday, December 13.

The team voted on the following awards: Most Improved, Landrey Kelly; Quote Master, Lily Wilroy; Sportsmanship Award, Alley Sharpless; Most Valuable Player, Tatum Vogler; Most Improved Free Throw, Mya Welch; Pony’s Hard Hat Award, Norah Watkins; Defensive Specialist, Brylea Shrader; Vocal Chord Award, Lily Lager; Attention to Detail Award, Claire Miller; Energy Bus Driver, Morgan Garst; Mini Mac Award, Ella Meyerkorth; and Blue Jay Award, Keira Roup.