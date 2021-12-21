Tarkio/Westboro/Fairfax Food Pantry

The Tarkio/Westboro/Fairfax, Missouri, Food Pantry is currently low on the following items: cake mixes (chocolate or white), brownie mix, beef and chicken broth (14.5 oz. cans), Jello and instant puddings (small boxes), pastas (Ramen noodles, macaroni, medium egg noodles, spaghetti). Monetary donations are also appreciated. For after hours donations, call 816-261-2672.

The food pantry is located at 315 Main Street in Tarkio.

In January 2022, volunteers will open the food pantry January 18, 20, 25 and 27, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. and on Tuesday, January 18, from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Rock Port Food Pantry

The Rock Port Food Pantry is currently low on the following items: Hamburger Helper, Chicken Helper, Tuna Helper, soups, cream of chicken soup, pancake mix, syrup, pasta, sugar, flour, cooking oil, paper towels, peanut butter and jelly, mandarin oranges, fruit juices, juice boxes, baby items, and trash bags. Items can be taken to the Rock Port United Methodist Church.

Monetary donations may be mailed to the Rock Port Ministerial Alliance, P.O. Box 164, Rock Port, MO 64482. Write Food Pantry on the memo line.

The food pantry is located in the fellowship hall of the church. The last food pantry of this month will be Friday, November 26, from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. Volunteers are welcome.