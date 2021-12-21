Healthy Living, an evidence-based program that offers strategies for living healthier and managing chronic conditions, will be offered via Zoom starting January 14.

This program consists of six, 2.5-hour classes that will be held on Fridays from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m. Classes will run through February 18. The classes are free, and each participant will receive the Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions book and a relaxation CD. University of Missouri Extension Nutrition and Health Education Specialist Debbie Bennett will co-teach the classes in cooperation with the Central Missouri Area Agency on Aging.

Classes are open to anyone who wants to develop habits to become healthier. The program is also helpful for anyone who deals with a chronic condition or is a caregiver for someone with a chronic condition. Topics covered will include: weekly action planning and problem solving; nutrition; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility and endurance; techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation; appropriate use of medications; communicating effectively with family, friends and health professionals; and how to evaluate new treatments.

To register, contact Maureen McKeage at 573-540-1100. For help with registration, using Zoom or other questions, call 660-744-6231 or email bennettdl@missouri.edu.