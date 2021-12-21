Dear Editor,

I think Tarkio must have an outstanding school system, at least if measured by the career plans of its graduating seniors. The same may be true of Rock Port and Fairfax. The students seem to get a useful balance of academics, sports and other activities, as well as the motivation and drive to continue after high school.

I base this on photos of school activities in The Atchison County Mail, as well as the high percentage of high school graduates that say they are going on to college or a vital technical profession, according to the bio statements the paper publishes each spring. By vital technical profession I mean important jobs that require advanced training, such as nursing, the military, diesel mechanics, plumbers, body shop workers, and others.

To accomplish this, parents in Atchison County clearly are raising their children well and you have a great school system.

Congratulations! It takes hard work by lots of people to make that happen.

Very truly yours, George J. Stevenson