The restoration of historic Rankin Hall is moving forward with the next phase of the project. In the summer of 2020, over 200 damaged slate tiles were removed from the roof and replaced to stop severe damage to the interior from rain and snow melt. This was a $44,000 project which was funded by donations from the Tarkio College Alumni Association and individual donors. This has allowed the college to move forward on restoring additional rooms on the second floor of the building. In addition to the Alumni Association’s offices and museum, the former Presidential office suite is now completed and is the home of Connections Counseling and Wellness, a local personal counseling company.

The next step in the restoration project is replacement of the outdated windows throughout the building. These are not only extremely inefficient, but are in bad need of repair. Bids have been received for the entire building which will replace the outdated windows with dual pane, low “E” glass, argon gas windows with mullions between the two panes. These will look like the existing windows which will maintain the historic register status. The first phase of the window replacement project has been opened and four windows on the north end of the second floor and four windows on the south end of the second floor have been targeted.

Donations for these eight windows are being accepted at a price of $3,500 per window. Once installed, a plaque will be placed honoring the individuals or organizations making the donation. This may be a memorial, an individual recognition, or in honor of a club or organization. Donations may be sent to Tarkio Tech, P.O. Box 231, Tarkio, MO 64491 or you may call 660-623-9071 for more information.