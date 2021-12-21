The Mound City sixth grade boys’ basketball team competed December 18 and 19 in the Cardinal Classic Basketball Tournament at Benton High School. The boys battled it out in the championship game against the St. Joseph Legacy, winning 29-21 to finish 5-0 for the weekend. By winning this tournament, the boys qualified for the state tournament in Columbia March 18-20, 2022. Pictured are team members, from left to right: front row – Cade Tubbs, Liam Derr, Ryan Bradbury, and Cole White; and back row – Mack Smith (Fairfax), Henry Smith (Fairfax), and Grady Knapp. (Submitted photo)