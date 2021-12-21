Vestas and the Outlaw Wind Project crew had an amazing float complete with Santa and reindeer, as well as a working wind turbine. Pictured are Wyatt Burke, Garrett Alsup, Gray Klosek, and Keaton Shaw.

Main Street in Tarkio was hopping with LOTS of vehicles, participants, and parade attendees decked out in Christmas lights and holiday cheer for Tarkio Parks and Recreation Department’s first Christmas Light Parade Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Tarkio’s first Mr. and Mrs. Christmas are Mark and Lori Staten.

Buddy the Elf (Jeff Agnew) provided extra laughs and entertainment while Santa’s helper (Dayton Murry) emceed.

“You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch;” although, this Mr. Grinch was quite good. He reminds us of Donny Noland.

The Driskell family had a gorgeous wagon decked out with Christmas lights, garland and trees.

Santa and Mrs. Claus talk to Rhynn Stillwell about what she wants for Christmas following Tarkio’s Christmas Light Parade.

The Grinch looks at parade goers as he rides in the Double M Towing truck.

Dylan and Nathan Drummond were two of many participants who went all out in decking their vehicles with holiday cheer.

Molli Kelmel was one of the horse and pony riders who trotted down Main Street.