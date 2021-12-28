The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

Clerk Taylor presented the 2022 County Legal Services Agreement from Schraeder Law Firm. The agreement gives the county access to 10 hours per month for telephonic advisory of opinion legal services. There was no increase to the cost of the agreement for 2022. The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the agreement as presented.

Juvenile Officer Sharleen Pritt-Bothwell stopped in to visit with the commission about the signing of the five-county mental health agreement. She wanted to know if it was a hard no from Atchison County about signing the agreement. The commission told her yes, that they would not sign the agreement in its current format.

Treasurer Debbie True and Circuit Clerk Lorie Hall visited with Clerk Taylor and the commission on the best way to handle new funds allocated to the Juvenile Justice Preservation Fund. Clerk Taylor reviewed the legal opinion given by Travis Elliot, attorney for the Missouri Association of Counties, which said the money should be placed in a special fund and used at the approval of the Circuit Court. There was discussion on whether the special fund is in the Circuit Clerk’s office or through the treasurer. At this time, since the funds are required to be part of the county budget, everyone agreed that it should be a special fund through the treasurer, budgeted by the Circuit Clerk.

Additions and abatements for November were approved as follows:

Personal Property (November 2021) – additions to the tax books: 2019, $53.79; 2020, $2,839.05; 2021, $17,585.57. Abatements from the personal tax books: 2020, $708.73; 2021, $6,617.24.

Real Property (November 2021) – additions to the tax books: 2021, $340,261.69. Abatements from the real estate tax books: 2019, $94.30; 2020, $139.26; 2021, $1,255.84.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, December 16, 2021. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission. The commissioners traveled to Buchanan County for the fourth quarter meeting of the Northwest Commission.