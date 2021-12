Citizens who have filed for public office for the April 2022 Municipal Election include the following:

Mark Staten, Mayor, City of Tarkio

Tim Morehouse, Mayor, City of Tarkio

Jeffrey Agnew, South Ward Alderman, City of Tarkio

Kristi Duering, Alderman-At-Large, City of Fairfax

Lisa Farmer, South Ward Alderman, City of Rock Port

Kory Paris, North Ward Alderman, City of Rock Port