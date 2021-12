The Missouri Freedom Quilters, a local group of quilters, meets the third Friday of the month at 9:00 a.m. at the Methodist Church in Rock Port to make quilts to be presented to area veterans recognizing them for their service to our country. On December 27, 2021, Shirley Rader, a member, presented a flag patterned quilt to Harry Lee Cooper of Rock Port. Harry served in World War II in the Navy. Thank you for your service.