The City of Fairfax Board of Aldermen held a regular meeting December 15, 2021. The meeting was called to order by Ryan Kingery, mayor, at 6:33 p.m. Roll was taken. Also in attendance were: Debra Wyatt, Tabitha Wintz, Kristi Duering, aldermen; Lori Helfers, City Clerk; Steve Stevens, employee; and Jerri Dearmont and Amy Dowis, Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments.

The tentative agenda, the regular minutes of November 17, 2021, and accounts payable were approved.

Old Business

The new savings account for the American Rescue Plan Funds (ARP) has been opened at Farmers State Bank. This was done on the recommendation of the Missouri Municipal League. There will be two signatures required with exception of internal fund transfers which require one signature.

New Business

The 2022 budget was presented to the council again. It was decided that there were no changes that needed to be made.

Bill #2021-18 titled: A resolution of the city of Fairfax, Missouri, approving and adopting the annual budget for the fiscal year January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022, was presented and read by title by Ryan Kingery.The aldermen voted to approve Bill #2021-18 and it was assigned Resolution #2021-1562

Public Hearing

The public hearing for the City of Fairfax Community Development Block Grant for street improvements was held. Jerri Dearmont and Amy Dowis from the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments opened the hearing. The application was reviewed in detail with appropriate forms begin signed or passed. Mrs. Dearmont explained that the total project cost is estimated at $555,393.00. The city proposes to seek $500,000 from Community Development Block Grant with the city contributing $48,743.00 in cash and $6,650.00 of in-kind match toward construction inspection. This proposed project will include street improvements of approximately 11,302 feet using a chip and seal method and eight culverts being replaced for drainage improvements. The Community Needs Assessment was reviewed with the top priority being streets/drainage improvements. The public hearing ended.

RFQ – Engineering for Streets and Drainage Improvements

The process of reviewing and scoring the Statements of Qualifications for engineering services that were received for engineering and inspection services followed. Score sheets were filled out by the aldermen for each RFQ received. Snyder & Associates received the highest score. The aldermen voted unanimously to select Snyder & Associates for the CDBG engineering services.

CDBG Application

Letters of support have been requested. The narrative for this project is currently being written.

The budget data forms have been completed by the clerk. The needs assessment was completed during the hearing. State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) has been cleared. All forms have been reviewed and executed.

Staff Reports

Danny Kemerling was not present at the meeting but his treasurer’s report showed that all accounts are in balance.

Lori Helfers presented the council with an update of nuisance letters that have been sent to Taryn Henry, City Attorney.

Steve Stevens gave a report on the progress of the lagoon cleaning.

The meeting adjourned at 7:45 p.m.