Frost on the roadway caused a one-vehicle crash December 23, 2021, at 6:43 a.m. one mile north of Fairfax, Missouri. The accident took place as a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by Bryant H. Corbin, 30, of Talmage, Nebraska, was heading northbound on Hwy. 59. The vehicle began skidding due to frost on the roadway and the truck skidded off the west side of the highway, striking a culvert. The vehicle overturned, struck an embankment, and came to rest on its top facing southeast.

Corbin, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Community Hospital-Fairfax by an Atchison-Holt ambulance. The 2005 Dodge Ram was totaled and towed from the scene by Double M Towing. The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper S.S. Base, who was assisted by the Atchison-Holt Ambulance District, Fairfax Rural Fire Department, and the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department.