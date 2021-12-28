The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed December 21, 2021, by R Redford Holding to Hayes Family Farms for Lots 2 and 3, Block 14, Nuckolls and White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 21, 2021, by Anita and Herbert Sutter, Vicki Melies, Jackie and Charles Perry, Eva Jo Van Meter, Sarah Van Meter, Amy and Jacob Francis, Douglas and Rebecca Van Meter, and Kimberly and John Fulkerson to Anita Sutter, Vicki Melies, Jackie Perry, Amy Francis, Douglas Van Meter and Kimberly Fulkerson for land in Sections 26 and 27, Township 64, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed December 21, 2021, by Alberta Stephens, Trustee of the Alberta Stephens Revocable Trust, to Marc and Lisa Long for land in Section 26, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.