A one-vehicle accident left a man with moderate injuries when the 2004 Ford Ranger he was riding in crashed on Hwy. 59, three miles north of Tarkio, December 21, 2021. The accident occurred at 7:55 p.m. when the Ranger, driven by Bobbi J. Christo, 39, of Shenandoah, Iowa, was heading northbound and traveled off the east side of Hwy. 59. It returned to the roadway, traveled off the west side, struck an embankment, and began overturning. The Ranger came to rest on the driver’s side facing northwest, off the west side of Hwy. 59.

David A. Ryan, 47, of Shenandoah received moderate injuries and was transported by Atchison-Holt Ambulance District to the Shenandoah Medical Center. Mr. Ryan was wearing a seat belt. The 2004 Ford Ranger was totaled and towed by Double M Towing. The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper C.J. Blue, who was assisted by Trooper M.A. Harris, the Atchison-Holt Ambulance District, and the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department.