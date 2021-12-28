Dylan Kemerling looks to make a pass in the Rock Port Lady Blue Jays’ game against Platte Valley.

Chaney Vogler heads to the hoop for the Lady Jays.

Addy Maifeld’s ball control is stellar as she decides her next move.

Mikayla Makings doesn’t let a height disadvantage stop her from taking it in.

Ozey Hurst drives down the middle.

Brecken Kelly drives past a defender in the Rock Port Blue Jays’ game against Platte Valley.

Malachi Skillen looks for an open teammate.

Corbyn Jakub dribbles around the corner despite hands-on defense from Platte Valley.

Kierstyn Jakub, left, and Stevie Pritt, right, performed with the Rock Port Dance Team.