Filings for the April 2022 General Municipal Election include the following:

CITY OF FAIRFAX

Kristi Duering, Alderman At Large (incumbent); and Shannon Long, Alderman At Large

CITY OF ROCK PORT

Kory Paris, North Ward Alderman; Todd Stevens, North Ward Alderman; and Lisa Farmer, South Ward Alderman

CITY OF WESTBORO

Marjorie Duran, Jason Leseberg, and Jerry Kirkpatrick, Alderman At Large

CITY OF TARKIO

Tim Morehouse, Mayor (incumbent); Mark Staten, Mayor; Kelsey Blu Dow, North Ward Alderman; and Jeffrey Agnew, South Ward Alderman

VILLAGE OF WATSON

Rod Meinders and Tabitha Gibson, At Large Trustee

SCHOOL BOARDS

Fairfax R-3: Chance Clement, Jill Kingery, and Crystal Woodring

Rock Port R-II: Afton Schomburg and Kayla Sierks

Tarkio R-I: Jamie Barnett and Brooke Vette