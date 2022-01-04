There were 29 new cases of COVID-19 reported to the Atchison County Health Department from December 27, 2021, through January 2, 2022. They include:

2 females – ages 0-9

1 female, 4 males – ages 10-19

2 females, 3 males – ages 20-29

3 females, 2 males – ages 30-39

2 females, 1 male – ages 40-49

2 females, 1 male – ages 50-59

2 females, 3 males – ages 60-69

1 female – age 80+

As of January 2, 2022, a total of 1,004 cases and 21 deaths have been reported in Atchison County. There are currently 16 active cases and two active COVID-19 hospitalizations in our local hospital.

Atchison County’s current seven-day testing positivity rate is 14.7%.

BREAKTHROUGH CASES

Vaccine breakthrough infection is a COVID-19 case that occurs in someone who is fully vaccinated. Atchison County breakthrough cases as of January 2, 2022 total 147. The number of fully vaccinated persons as of December 30, 2021, is 2,712. To date, 5.4% of fully vaccinated persons in Atchison County have tested positive for COVID-19 and are considered to be breakthrough cases.

CDC SHORTENS RECOMMENDED ISOLATION AND QUARANTINE PERIOD

The CDC issued a media statement Monday, December 27, 2021. CDC is shortening the recommended time for isolation for the public. People with COVID-19 should isolate for five days and if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours), follow that by five days of wearing a mask when around others to minimize the risk of infecting people they encounter. The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after.

Additionally, CDC is updating the recommended quarantine period for anyone in the general public who is exposed to COVID-19. For people who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second mRNA dose (or more than two months after the J&J vaccine) and not yet boosted, CDC now recommends quarantine for five days followed by strict mask use for an additional five days. Alternatively, if a five-day quarantine is not feasible, it is imperative that an exposed person wear a well-fitting mask at all times when around others for 10 days after exposure. Individuals who have received their booster shot do not need to quarantine following an exposure, but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure. For all those exposed, best practice would also include a test for SARS-CoV-2 at day five after exposure. If symptoms occur, individuals should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms symptoms are not attributable to COVID-19.

Isolation relates to behavior after a confirmed infection. Isolation for five days followed by wearing a well-fitting mask will minimize the risk of spreading the virus to others. Quarantine refers to the time following exposure to the virus or close contact with someone known to have COVID-19. Both updates come as the Omicron variant continues to spread throughout the U.S. and reflects the current science on when and for how long a person is maximally infectious. These recommendations do not supersede state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, nor do they apply to healthcare workers for whom CDC has updated guidance.

IT’S FLU SEASON!

Getting an annual flu vaccine is the first and best way to protect yourself and your family from the flu. Everyone six months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every season. Atchison County Health Department has flu vaccine available for children and adults. Appointments available on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine or flu vaccine, call the Atchison County Health Department at 660-736-4121.

COVID-19 IN ATCHISON COUNTY

1-2-22

FATALITIES 21

ACTIVE CASES 16

CASES REMOVED

FROM ISOLATION 967

TOTAL CASES 1,004

MALE 473

FEMALE 531

UNDER 20 YEARS 190

21-29 YEARS 107

30-39 YEARS 154

40-49 YEARS 120

50-59 YEARS 130

60-69 YEARS 151

70-79 YEARS 103

80+ YEARS 49