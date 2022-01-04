We missed the heavy snow predicted for last week. However, the frigid cold let us know winter is here.

WCF SOF

The Rock Port After Prom Committee is holding a soup supper this Friday, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Support a good cause and take in some basketball as the Rock Port Blue Jays host the East Atchison Wolves.

WCF SOF

The 90th annual Fairfax Invitational Basketball Tournament will be held next week. See the bracket on page 8 for teams and game times.

WCF SOF

If the label on your paper reads 1/1/2022, your subscription expired January 1, 2022. Stay connected to your hometown and renew soon! (Atchison, Holt, and Nodaway county subscriptions are $46 and all other addresses are $56.)

WCF SOF