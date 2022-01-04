Delvin L. Bryant, 80, Rock Port, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Rock Port. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m., Saturday, prior to the service. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Delvin Bryant Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.minterfuneralchapels.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Delvin L. Bryant 1941-2022
January 4, 2022