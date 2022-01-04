Delvin L. Bryant, 80, Rock Port, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Rock Port. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m., Saturday, prior to the service. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Delvin Bryant Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.minterfuneralchapels.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.