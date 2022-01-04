A free-will donation benefit dinner for Mike Shaw of Tarkio will be held Sunday, January 16, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Tarkio Community Building. A silent auction will also take place. The event is being sponsored by the Tarkio United Methodist Church and Tarkio Fire Department.

Stop by and enjoy pork loin, cheesy potatoes, rolls, salads, and desserts. Drive through meals will also be available in front of the building. Donations are now being accepted – monetary or items – for the silent auction. Donations may be dropped off at the Flower Mill at 606 Main Street in Tarkio or call Mary Ann at 660-744-4049 or the Flower Mill at 660-736-4612 to coordinate pick-up. Checks can be made payable to Mike and Teresa Shaw and checks or cash can be mailed to the Flower Mill at 606 Main Street, Tarkio, MO 64491.

Due to sudden health issues, Mike’s work future is uncertain. Mike, Teresa and their boys, Keaton and Connor, are lifelong members of the Tarkio community. Their family has volunteered and led many times when a need arises. Now is the time for our community to give back!