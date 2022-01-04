January 10, 1947

• Official records of the Weather Bureau, as reported by the Kansas City Star, listed Tarkio as the coldest spot in the nation last Saturday, January 4, with a temperature of 27.8 degrees below zero registered at 5:25 a.m.

• Darwin Peterson and Trixie have been busy the past several months performing with the Rough Riders of Washington Township. Darwin is a 16-year-old member of the Rough Riders who are 4-H members from around Northboro, Iowa. He is a junior in Westboro and appeared at the Tarkiesta last summer with Trixie, a five-year-old Spotted Arabian high school pony.

• The Rev. and Mrs. Carl A. Branstrom of Red Oak, Iowa, will leave early in February for Central China to continue their missionary work there. The Rev. Branstrom is a Tarkio College graduate, class of 1940.

• Roy Hagan, 24, was taken Saturday to the Veterans hospital at Wadsworth, Kansas, for treatment of frozen hands. Mr. Hagan’s hands froze late last Friday as he was walking with Wilmer Carter from town to Mr. Carter’s residence southeast of Tarkio.

• Their favorite street for coasting will be blocked off at certain times this winter to protect children at play on the hill, in accordance with terms of a petition presented by interested property owners and granted by the city council at its meeting Monday night. The portion of road blocked off starts at the intersection of 7th and Maple on the north traveling down 7th to Main Street on the south.

• Mr. and Mrs. Harry Alexander and family, who have been living on a farm between here and Rock Port, have moved to Tarkio and purchased the Herman Roberts home on North Fifth.

January 13, 1972

• The purchase of a speed gun by the Tarkio Police Department will enable the men to quickly and accurately check the speed of any vehicle. The speed gun, which is acceptable in any court as evidence, not only checks the speed of any vehicle but holds the recorded speed in visible numerals until released by the officer.

• New Tarkio High School students are Lynn Hull from West Nodaway in Burlington Junction, John Wennihan from Newton, Iowa, and Karen Dorsey from Osage City, Kansas.

January 9, 1997

• Jr. and Vermell Bolin are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary January 9.

• The Tarkio Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at the Red Door Friday, January 3.

• The Community Awareness Team (C.A.T.) in Tarkio will host its second annual Winter Carnival Saturday, January 11. Funds raised will be used to purchase additional chairs and tables for Tarkio’s new swimming pool.