Rylan Hunter, son of Jay and Halley Hunter, Rock Port, is following in his dad’s shoes and his love for sports and bowling. Rylan, 12, has been bowling ever since he could get the ball down the lane. He has traveled to Maryville to play in their youth league over the years, but is now bowling in the men’s league at River Rock Lanes. To date Rylan has bowled two 600 series. A series consists of three games, with Rylan’s highest being a 608 where he bowled a nine strike to finish out the last game and series. This is a feat that his dad didn’t accomplish until he reached his twenties. Congratulations to Rylan on bowling two 600 series!