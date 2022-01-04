January 10, 1947

• Atchison County’s marriage license business picked up a little in 1946 over that of 1945. Last year, Recorder Albert Kelly issued 49 licenses compared to that of 31 the year before.

• Wm. Bungenstock and Dan Wilds, who have been operating as a partnership in the electrical service business for some time, have dissolved their partnership. The former is continuing with the help of his son, LaVon Bungenstock. Mr. Wilds will have charge of an office which the Bentley Grain Co. of Watson will establish in Rock Port to handle the firm’s elevator operation in Watson, Langdon, Corning, and Nishnabotna.

• Merl Thomas is a patient at the veterans hospital at Wadsworth, Kansas, awaiting an operation for the removal of a screw from his lung. He was taken to the hospital in a Bertram ambulance a week ago last Saturday after he had coughed while holding a screw in his mouth, causing him to inhale the screw.

• According to statements of their condition on December 31, 1946, Rock Port’s two banks, the Bank of Atchison County and Citizens Bank, had on deposit at that time a combined total of $5,002,584.25, a record sum.

January 6, 1972

• Mr. Joseph Gaines, Sr., 77, a lifelong resident of Atchison County, died January 1 at the Fairfax hospital following a lengthy illness. The son of Jessie and Sarah Gaines, he was born September 6, 1894, in Watson, Missouri, and was the sheriff of Atchison County for 20 years, having retired in 1964. He was a World War 1 veteran.

• Rock Port Volunteer Fire Department answered 50 alarms in 1971, only one more than in 1970, but the property loss was $20,485 more than reported the year before. Losses for 1971 totaled $78,980 consisting of seven car fires, five business fires, 25 grass fires, four electrical and nine house fires.

• The following marriage licenses were recorded by circuit clerk and recorder Albert Kelly during the past week: William Darel Chitwood, 28, and Sharlyn Louise Hodge, 26, both of Rock Port, were married December 22 by Rev. Jan Weston, and Sheldon Hal Davis, 22, of Fairfax and Patricia Ann Irvine, 19, of Tarkio were married December 26 by Rev. C. Byron Gilbreath.

• Kimosabi column: “The terror of Hidden Valley and the black death of El Dora didn’t treat the amateurs of Steamboat Springs to the usual stellar performances on skis over the Christmas holidays, much to the disappointment of a few who like to laugh. Only injury on the week was a damaged elbow sustained in putting a glass down too quickly on a marble bar top…When you’re froze on both ends, hot buttered rum performs miracles…”

January 2, 1997

• Cashie Nelson, 19, of Rock Port won the Pepsi Train that was given away in a drawing at Darlindy Foods. Cashie gave the train to her brother, Shon, as a Christmas present.

• Tami Grossman and Jennifer Brown won two gold medals at the State Special Olympics Bowling Tournament December 13-15, 1996, in St. Joseph. As the Renegade Rollers, they won gold as a doubles team and won gold with special partners Janice Brown and Leola Brown in the unified bowling competition.

• In Chats: “The Boss Lady and I are moved…The move turned up some items we had been looking for for the 12 plus years at 605 S. Bluff. We even found a fundraising project started by Michael P. for Cub Scouts, 10 wind chimes, a check and $5 cash. The check, written in 1982, was from Lucinda Wisner, a contributing columnist.”