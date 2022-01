Filings for the April 2022 General Municipal Election include the following who have filed as board members:

Tarkio Special Road District – Craig “Bubba” Vance

Phelps City Special Road District – No individuals filed

Watson Special Road District – Reed Martin

Langdon Special Road District – Richard R. Oswald

West Atchison Rural Fire District – Kelly Daugherty

Tarkio Rural Fire District – James Hannah

Fairfax Rural Fire District – James Brown and Mark Adams

Westboro Rural Fire District – Robert D. Vette

Public Water Supply District #4 – T. Brock Nuckolls

Public Water Supply District #5 – Andy Spiegel