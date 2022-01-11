The following cases were heard in Atchison County Circuit Court before the Honorable William S. Richards at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri, January 6, 2022:

Midwestern Health vs. T. Barnes-Pinzino Et Al – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. The plaintiff appears. The defendant also appears and case continued to February 3, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

Midwestern Health Management vs. Teresa L. Farber – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. The plaintiff appears. The defendant also appears and case continued to March 3, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

Midwestern Health Management vs. Tammy S. Hill – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. The plaintiff appears by local counsel. The defendant fails to appear and judgment by default is granted as requested in the petition. Judgment filed and entered for the plaintiff and against the defendant for seven counts totaling to $2,976.92 plus costs and interest on the judgment at 9% per annum. No stay of execution. Certified copy of judgment mailed to the defendant.

Lyndia Schomburg vs. Warren Schomburg – Case Review on Dissolution Without Children. Case Review scheduled for February 3, 2022.

Midwestern Health Management vs. Judith Young – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. The plaintiff appears. The defendant also appears and case continued to February 3, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Jonathan Ramon Allen – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Operated Motor Carrier Vehicle With Unsafe/Improper Frame/Suspension/Axle/Wheel/Rim And/Or Steering System.

State vs. William Damon Allen – Arraignment on Misdemeanor Possession Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid Of 10 Grams Or Less and Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.

State vs. Kelsey Marie Allgood-Sherman – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Fraudulent Use Of A Credit/Debit Device.

State vs. Jason Arlington – Counsel Status Hearing on Misdemeanor Passing Bad Check (Two Counts).

State vs. Jerry L. Binegar – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Failure To Register Motor Vehicle.

State vs. Jerry L. Binegar – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 2nd Offense.

State vs. Jeremy Robert Borchelt – Initial Appearance on Felony Property Damage 1st Degree and Misdemeanor Assault – 4th Degree – Pursuant To Subdivision (3).

State vs. Timothy Blaine Clark – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Driving While Revoked/Suspended.

State vs. Christopher James Cook – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense. Defendant sentenced to Fine $80.50.

State vs. Christopher James Cook – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Failure To Register Motor Vehicle. Defendant sentenced to Fine $50.50. Traffic costs paid.

State vs. Adam Preston Donica – Counsel Status Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid.

State vs. Isaac N. Epley – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Forgery and Fraudulently Attempting To Obtain Controlled Substance.

State vs. Clint Jeremiah Fitzwater – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Gross Weight Exceeded 80,000 Lbs.

State vs. Kamaal Dashawn Ford – Trial Setting on State Traffic Ticket for Operated Motor Carrier Vehicle On Tires Fabric Exposed/Inferior Load Rate/Groove Depth.

State vs. Christopher Brian Gilbert – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph).

State vs. Chase P. Gobble – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More).

State vs. Lilyana G. Gonzalez – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More). Continuance to February 3, 2022.

State vs. Joshua Lee Green – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person with P.D. Euler. Case continued to February 17, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Aaron Michael Greene – Counsel Status Hear-ing on Felony Driving While Revoked/Suspended and Re-sisting/Interfering With Arrest For A Felony. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Defendant has contacted Dan Smith to be attorney. Case continued to February 3, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for entry of counsel and setting of preliminary hearing.

State vs. Faisal S. Haji – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20 – 25 Mph).

State vs. Aaron Michael Hall – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Delivery Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana Or Synthetic Cannabinoid (Two Counts), Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid (Two Counts), and Misdemeanor Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Operate Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense, and Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11 – 15 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person and given form requesting PD services. Case continued to February 17, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for entry of counsel.

State vs. Hudson H. Hall – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Burglary – 2nd Degree and Stealing – $750 Or More.

State vs. Ashley Anne Harmon – Arraignment on Felony Stealing – $750 Or More.

State vs. Maurice T. Harris – Case Review on Misdemeanor DWI. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Withdrawing warrant/ admitting to violation. Disposition set to January 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Yingchao He – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More).

State vs. Kyle F. Huffman – Counsel Status Hearing on Misdemeanor Property Damage – 2nd Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Case continued to February 3, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for entry of counsel. If no attorney, then needs to apply for PD.

State vs. Darrius Edward Hughes – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Failed To Equip Vehicle With Muffler/Adequate Muffler/Properly Attached Muffler. Fined $229.50. Traffic costs paid.

State vs. Jordan R. Hughes – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Domestic Assault – 3rd Degree, and Misdemeanor Assault – 4th Degree – Pursuant To Subdivision (1), (5), Harassment – 2nd Degree, and Trespass – 1st Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Counsel Johnson entered. Case continued to January 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Xavier William Jackson – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operate Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Case continued to April 21, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Xavier William Jackson – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 6-10 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Case continued to April 21, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Dinetre’ Larahn Johnson – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More).

State vs. Emma Rose Johnson – Initial Appearance on Infraction for Failed To Display Plates On Motor Vehicle/Trailer. Defendant sentenced to fine of $50.50. Traffic costs paid.

State vs. Felly Kabiona – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11 – 15 Mph).

State vs. Felly Kabiona – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Car/Motorcycle/Truck Under 18,000 Lbs. Followed Another Vehicle Too Closely.

State vs. Tracy J. Kish – Initial Appearance on Infraction for Driver/Front Seat Passenger Failed To Wear Properly Adjusted/Fastened Safety Belt. Defendant sentenced to fine of $10.00. Traffic costs paid in full.

State vs. Jim Lee Mandera – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More).

State vs. Benjamin Mark Marion – Arraignment on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid and Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Amphetamine Or Methamphetamine, and Misdemeanor Failure To Register Motor Vehicle. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person and waives arraignment. Plea of not guilty. Defendant given form requesting PD services. Case continued to February 17, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for entry of counsel.

State vs. Dari Jo Perrigo – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). Plea Agreement filed.

State vs. Zoirjon Sharifov – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket Operated Motor Carrier Vehicle With Unsafe/Improper Frame/Suspension/Axle/Wheel/Rim And/Or Steering System. Defendant sentenced to Fine $130.50. Traffic costs paid.

State vs. Chad J. Sillers – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Domestic Assault – 3rd Degree, Burglary – 2nd Degree, and Kidnapping – 3rd Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Case continued to March 17, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for setting of preliminary hearing.

State vs. Manav Deep Signh – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket.

State vs. Andrew James Smith – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More) and Owner Operated Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility (Motor Vehicle Required To Be Registered) – 1st Offense.

State vs. Martel Obrian Veney – Arraignment on Misdemeanor Possession Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid Of 10 Grams Or Less and Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.

State vs. Nay Blut Wah – Case Review on Misdemeanor Minor Visibly Intoxicated/Blood Alcohol Content More Than .02% – 1st Offense.

State vs. Deana M. Walkingbull – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid and Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Amphetamine Or Methamphetamine.

State vs. Tyler Joseph Wilson – Counsel Status Hearing on Felony

State vs. Tyler Joseph Wilson – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Domestic Assault – 4th Degree – 1st Or 2nd Offense (2), (3), (4), (6).

State vs. Brodie Lee Wurtele – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11-15 Mph).

City of Fairfax vs. Linda Casey – Initial Appearance on County Ordinance – Other Nuisance Violation. Case called. City appears by P.A. Henry. Defendant fails to appear. Continued to March 17, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.

City of Rock Port vs. Maurice T. Harris – Case Review on Municipal Ordinance – Traffic Driving While Revoked Or Suspended.

City of Fairfax vs. Shirley Rhoades – Initial Appearance on County Ordinance – Other Nuisance Violation. Case called. City appears by P.A. Henry. Defendant fails to appear. Case continued to March 17, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.

City of Fairfax vs. Kurt Shephard – Initial Appearance on County Ordinance – Other. Case called. City appears by P.A. Henry. Defendant appears in person and acknowledges receipt of Complaint. Plea of not guilty. Case continued to March 17, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.

For more information about the above cases or others, visit www.courts.mo.gov (Missouri Case.net).