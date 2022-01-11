The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, December 30, 2021. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, was absent.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Kamron Woodring met with the commission to discuss road concerns related to the Outlaw Project.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby. and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, was absent.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

Month end department reports were reviewed and approved.

Clerk Taylor presented the 2022 intergovernmental agreement between the county and Tarkio Special Road District for distribution of funds. The commissioners voted to approve the agreement.

An application for a liquor license was received from Dollar General, Rock Port. The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the license.

The commission requested that Clerk Taylor contact the Atchison County Health Department and Tarkio Tech about funding needs for allocation of ARPA funding.

Rhonda Wiley, Emergency Management/E-911 Director, was in to discuss department matters.