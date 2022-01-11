The East Atchison and Rock Port Girls’ and Boys’ Wrestling Teams competed in the Mid-Buchanan Invitational Tournament at Faucett.

On the girls’ side, over 30 teams competed Friday, January 7. EA’s Brooklyn Wennihan and Alyson Wooten both won their weight classes. Rock Port’s Jaylynn Garst placed second.

EA stats follow:

115 lbs. – Brooklyn Wennihan

Round 1 – Brooklyn Wennihan (EA) over Jaylee Booher (South Harrison) (Fall 2:28)

Round 5 – Brooklyn Wennihan (EA) over Celeste Harris (Polo) (Fall 1:49)

195 lbs. – Alyson Wooten

Round 2 – Alyson Wooten (EA) over Abigail Parker (Gallatin) (Fall 1:28)

Round 5 – Alyson Wooten (EA) over Mesa Welch (Polo) (Fall 1:44)

Rock Port stats follow:

159 lbs. B – Hadleigh Jones

Round 1 – Reagan Rouse (Harrisonville) over Hadleigh Jones (RP) (MD 8-0)

Round 2 – Mycah Benton (Basehor-Linwood) over Hadleigh Jones (RP) (Dec. 9-3)

Round 4 – Hadleigh Jones (RP) received a bye

Round 5 – Malia Bell (Polo) over Hadleigh Jones (RP) (Fall 4:15)

100 lbs. B – Jaylynn Garst

Round 1 – Jaylynn Garst (RP) received a bye

Round 2 – Jaylynn Garst (RP) over Aynjewel Jones (Plattsburg) (Fall 1:03)

Round 3 – Jaylynn Garst (RP) over Aubrey Jones (Harrisonville) (Fall 3:02)

Round 4 – Makenna Alden (Lafayette, St. Joseph) over Jaylynn Garst (RP) (Fall 2:54)

On the boys’ side, over 20 teams took to the mat Saturday, January 8. EA’s Aaron Schlueter came home with a 3rd place medal. Rock Port’s Colten Stevens won his weight class and Trulin Pankau and Caleb Lucas both placed 5th.

Individual EA stats follow:

138 lbs. – Braiden Wennihan

Champ. Round 1 – Braiden Wennihan (EA) received a bye

Quarterfinals – Peyson Chandler (West Platte) over Braiden Wennihan (EA) (Fall 3:34)

Cons. Round 2 – Braiden Wennihan (EA) over Decker Heyde (Stanberry) (Fall 2:05)

Cons. Semis – Aiden Law (Stanberry) over Braiden Wennihan (EA) (Fall 4:25)

145 lbs. – Linkin Murry

Champ. Round 1 – Linkin Murry (EA) over James Reed (Smithville) (Fall 4:53)

Quarterfinals – Tony Tercero (South Harrison) over Linkin Murry (EA) (Dec. 10-5)

Cons. Round 2 – Linkin Murry (EA) over Perry Huff (Penney) (Fall 0:45)

Cons. Semis – Chance Garber (Mid-Buchanan) over Linkin Murry (EA) (Fall 3:48)

152 lbs. – Gabe Harms

Champ. Round 1 – Gabe Harms (EA) received a bye

Quarterfinals – Lyndon Russell (Smithville) over Gabe Harms (EA) (Fall 0:57)

Cons. Round 2 – Talan Ash (Penney) over Gabe Harms (EA) (Fall 0:46)

160 lbs. – Sammie Litherbury

Champ. Round 1 – Sammie Litherbury (EA) received a bye

Quarterfinals – Jayden Dickerson (Shenandoah) over Sammie Litherbury (EA) (Fall 3:55)

Cons. Round 2 – Sammie Litherbury (EA) over Chase Olson (St. Joseph Central) (Fall 0:34)

Cons. Semis – Sammie Litherbury (EA) over Parker Chamberlin (South Harrison) (Fall 1:27)

5th Place Match – Trulin Pankau (RP) over Sammie Litherbury (EA) (Fall 2:18)

195 lbs. – Aaron Schlueter

Champ. Round 1 – Aaron Schlueter (EA) received a bye

Quarterfinals – Aaron Schlueter (EA) over Oscar Carreto-Padilla (St. Joseph Central) (Fall 0:28)

Semifinals – Lane Scott (West Platte) over Aaron Schlueter (EA) (Dec. 8-7)

3rd Place Match – Aaron Schlueter (EA) over Mayson Edwards (South Harrison) (Fall 2:40)

Individual Rock Port stats follow:

120 lbs. – Lane Mason

Champ. Round 1 – Ryder Coons (Mid-Buchanan) over Lane Mason (RP) (Fall 1:24)

Cons. Round 1 – Lane Mason (RP) received a bye

Cons. Round 2 – Vilhelm Johansen (West Platte) over Lane Mason (RP) (Fall 0:30)

126 lbs. – Caleb Lucas

Champ. Round 1 – Caleb Lucas (RP) received a bye

Quarterfinals – Austin Allen (Lafayette, St. Joseph) over Caleb Lucas (RP) (Dec. 14-8)

Cons. Round 2 – Caleb Lucas (RP) received a bye

Cons. Semis – Caleb Lucas (RP) over McKanan Reade (West Platte) (Fall 1:20)

5th Place Match – Caleb Lucas (RP) over Marshall Todd (North Andrew) (Fall 1:27)

132 lbs. – Trenton Wallace

Champ. Round 1 – Jace Sarrett (Smithville) over Trenton Wallace (RP) (Fall 1:35)

Cons. Round 1 – Kolton Dias (Stanberry) over Trenton Wallace (RP) (Fall 0:28)

152 lbs. – Bracton Cook

Champ. Round 1 – Bracton Cook (RP) received a bye

Quarterfinals – Nathan Hyde (Mid-Buchanan) over Bracton Cook (RP) (Fall 1:49)

Cons. Round 2 – Jackson Camp (St. Joseph Central) over Bracton Cook (RP) (Fall 2:39)

160 lbs. – Trulin Pankau

Champ. Round 1 – Trulin Pankau (RP) received a bye

Quarterfinals – Seth Simms (Lexington) over Trulin Pankau (RP) (Fall 1:14)

Cons. Round 2 – Trulin Pankau (RP) over Wyatt Spradlin (Mid-Buchanan) (Fall 1:29)

Cons. Semis – Trulin Pankau (RP) over Tate Crabb (Lafayette, St. Joseph) (Fall 0:44)

5th Place Match – Trulin Pankau (RP) over Sammie Litherbury (EA) (Fall 2:18)

170 lbs. – Aricin Weber

Quarterfinals – Zach Kelly (Mid-Buchanan) over Aricin Weber (RP) (Fall 0:36)

Cons. Semis – Xavier Williams (West Platte) over Aricin Weber (RP) (Fall 2:45)

182 lbs. – Colten Stevens

Champ. Round 1 – Colten Stevens (RP) over Will Sapp (Smithville) (Fall 0:38)

Quarterfinals – Colten Stevens (RP) over Aidan Hallquist (Mid-Buchanan) (Fall 1:39)

Semifinals – Colten Stevens (RP) over Aikley Nicholson (Maryville) (Fall 0:53)

1st Place Match – Colten Stevens (RP) over David Brown (West Platte) (Fall 1:11)

285 lbs. – Christian Sticken

Champ. Round 1 – Christian Sticken (RP) received a bye

Quarterfinals – Jarrett Eivins (South Harrison) over Christian Sticken (RP) (Fall 3:19)

Cons. Round 2 – Christian Sticken (RP) over Trent Adams (Lexington) (Fall 2:52)

Cons. Semis – Dawson Miller (Penney) over Christian Sticken (RP) (Fall 1:49)

East Atchison’s Aaron Schlueter placed 3rd in the 195 lb. weight class at the Mid-Buchanan Wrestling Tournament.

East Atchison’s Alyson Wooten, left, and Brooklyn Wennihan, right, both won their weight classes at the Mid-Buchanan Wrestling Tournament.

East Atchison’s Linkin Murry locks up his opponent while wrestling in the 145 lb. weight class at the Mid-Buchanan Wrestling Tournament.

East Atchison’s Sammie Litherbury and his opponent wait for the ref’s whistle in a 160 lb. match at Mid-Buchanan.

Rock Port’s Colten Stevens imprisons his opponent at the Mid-Buchanan Wrestling Tournament. Colten won his weight class.

Rock Port’s Jaylynn Garst placed 2nd in the 100B pool at the Mid-Buchanan Wrestling Tournament.

Blue Jay Caleb Lucas holds his opponent to the mat at the Mid-Buchanan Wrestling Tournament. Caleb placed 5th in his weight division.

Rock Port’s Trulin Pankau flips over a wrestler at the Mid-Buchanan Wrestling Tournament. Trulin placed 5th in his weight division.