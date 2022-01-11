Tarkio/Westboro/Fairfax Food Pantry

The Tarkio/Westboro/Fairfax, Missouri, Food Pantry is currently low on the following items: canned canned fruit (15-20 ounce size), cereal, brownie mix, flour (5 pounds), sugar (5 pounds), and canned vegetables (15 ounce). Monetary donations are also appreciated. For after hours donations, call 816-261-2672.

The food pantry is located at 315 Main Street in Tarkio.

In January 2022, volunteers will open the food pantry January 18, 20, 25 and 27, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. and on Tuesday, January 18, from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. Volunteers are needed to help at the food pantry in Tarkio for January. If you can help any of these days, it would be greatly appreciated.

Rock Port Food Pantry

The Rock Port Food Pantry is low on the following items: Hamburger Helper, Tuna Helper, Chicken Helper, macaroni and cheese, spinach, beets, sugar, cooking oil, mandarin oranges, pineapple, chicken, turkey, Spam, peanut butter, laundry soap, and dish soap. Items can be taken to the Rock Port United Methodist Church.

The food pantry is located in the fellowship hall of the church. The food pantry will be open the following dates and times: Friday, January 14, 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday, January 18, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon; and Friday, January 28, 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Monetary donations may be mailed to the Rock Port Ministerial Alliance, P.O. Box 164, Rock Port, MO 64482. Write Food Pantry on the memo line.