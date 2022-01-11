The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed December 30, 2021, by Deanna and Michael Mozzochi to Kathryn Donnell for land in Section 1, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 30, 2021, by Kathryn Donnell to Deanna Mozzochi for land in Section 1, Township 64, Range 40, and Section 6, Township 64, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 30, 2021, by David S. and Shauna Melvin to Steven and Julie Joesting, Trustees of the Steven and Julie Joesting Trust, and Cody Joesting for land in Section 22, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 3, 2022, by Marlene and Cecil Demott and Emily Walter and Frank Geraci to Afton Schomburg for land in Section 14, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed January 3, 2022, by Douglas Van Meter, Successor Trustee of the Cecil and Helen Van Meter Revocable Trust, to Amy Francis for land in Section 26, Township 64, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed January 3, 2022, by Douglas Van Meter, Successor Trustee of the Cecil and Helen Van Meter Revocable Trust, to Douglas Van Meter for land in Section 3, Township 64, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed : Filed January 3, 2022, by Douglas Van Meter, Successor Trustee of the Cecil and Helen Van Meter Revocable Trust, to Amy Francis for land in Section 24, Township 64, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed January 3, 2022, by Kimberly Fulkerson to Douglas Van Meter for land in Section 3, Township 66, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed January 3, 2022, by Kimberly Fulkerson to Amy Francis for land in Sections 26 and 24, Township 64, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed January 3, 2022, by Douglas Van Meter to Amy Francis for land in Sections 26 and 24, Township 64, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed January 3, 2022, by Amy Francis to Douglas Van Meter for land in Section 3, Township 66, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed : Filed January 5, 2022, by Tamara Stoner, Roger Livengood, and Wally Riebesell, Successor Trustees of the Herbert Rosenbohm Trust, to Lynn and Elaine Binder, Todd and April Binder, and Tyler and Valerie Binder for land in Sections 20, 21, and 28, Township 64, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.