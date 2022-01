WEDNESDAY NIGHT GALS

12/29/21

Team Standings:

1. Tumble Bugs

2. MADPK

3. Bradley’s

4. Swinging Bowlers

5. Burke & Sons

6. Golden Girls

High Scratch Game (Team) – Burke & Sons 586, MADPK 577, Swinging Bowlers 563; High Scratch Series (Team) – MADPK 1656, Swinging Bowlers 1643, Burke & Sons 1629; High Scratch Game – Sue Owen 197, Julie Burke 194, Katie Burke 191; High Scratch Series – Ronda Phillipi 498, Sue Owen 495, Barb Lynch 466; Most Over Average Game – Sue Owen 72, Marlene Demott 54, Julie Burke 53

MONDAY MIXED LEAGUE

12/27/21

Team Standings:

1. Hits N Misses

2. B Owners

3. Bad Company

4. Dreamers

5. The Lakers

High Scratch Game (Team) – Hits N Misses 720, Dreamers 587, B Owners 570; High Scratch Series (Team) – Hits N Misses 2048, Dreamers 1680, B Owners 1644; High Scratch Game (Men) – Reid Hunter 236, Greg Whitlock 186, Sam Lansdown 176; High Scratch Series (Men) – Reid Hunter 596, Greg Whitlock 505, Sam Lansdown 492; High Scratch Game (Women) – Ronda Phillipi 171, Brenda Hughes 164, Julie Burke 164; High Scratch Series (Women) – Ronda Phillipi 473, Brenda Hughes 462, Julie Burke 415; Most Over Average (Men) – Greg Whitlock 41, Reid Hunter 36, Brad Burke 34; Most Over Average Game (Women) – Brenda Hughes 26, Julie Burke 26, Ronda Philippi 13

THURSDAY NITE OWLS

12/30/21

Team Standings:

1. Hunter Construction

2. Joesting Farms

3. Downtowner

4. Local Trash

5. Balls Deep

6. Lions Not Sheep

High Scratch Game (Team) – Hunter Construction 718, Joesting Farms 654, Downtowner 638; High Scratch Series (Team) – Hunter Construction 2043, Lions Not Sheep 1855, Downtowner 1824; High Scratch Game (Men) – Rylan Hunter *(12 years old) 234, Tom Roop 220, Reid Hunter 215; High Scratch Series (Men) – Reid Hunter 623, Rylan Hunter 551, Jay Hunter 550; High Scratch Game (Women) – Brenda Hughes 161, Jenni Block 123; Most Over Average Game (Men) – Tom Roop 83, Rylan Hunter 46, Sam Lansdown 55