Axyl Slemp of Tarkio, Missouri, traveled to Houston, Texas, to compete in the All American baseball games December 18, 2021. Axyl’s team went 2-2 in the event. The Tarkio sixth grader had one RBI, was walked three times, stole home plate once, and pitched one inning and didn’t allow any runs. Axyl is the son of TJ and Vanessa Slemp.

(TJ Slemp photo)