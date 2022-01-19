The Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) board met January 12, 2022. Board members present were Lori Seymour, Craig Corken, Jeff Meyer, Jill Davis, Roger Martin, and Eryn Stepp. Monica Bailey was also present.

Board members voted to approve the November meeting minutes.

The November and December financials were approved as presented.

Director Report

Great Northwest Day at the Capital is scheduled for February 1-2.

Bailey met with a new group called Atchison County Artisans this month and visited with the board about how ACDC might be able to help this group of local artisans and crafters.

New Business

The board discussed community business lunches and will host these around the county in March.

The meeting was then adjourned.