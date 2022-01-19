The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request filed by Evergy Missouri West, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri West to adjust the Demand Side Programs Investment Mechanism (DSIM) charge on customer bills. The DSIM charge, which appears as a separate line-item on customer bills, allows Evergy Missouri West to recover demand-side management program costs and incentives under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act (MEEIA).

A residential customer using 1,000 kWh (kilowatt-hours) of electricity a month will see the charge increase by approximately $1.97 a month effective February 1, 2022.

Evergy Missouri West provides electric service to approximately 347,400 customers in the Missouri counties of Andrew, Atchison, Barton, Bates, Benton, Buchanan, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Clay, Clinton, Dade, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Holt, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte, Ray, St. Clair, Vernon and Worth.