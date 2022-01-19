A new dog boarding facility has opened in Atchison County. Country Kennels is located on State Hwy. AA, northwest of Tarkio.

Kim Swygman is now pro-viding dog owners with another option in boarding facilities to choose from in Atchison County. She recently opened Country Kennels at 21806 State Hwy. AA, northwest of Tarkio, Missouri.

Kim is a dog owner and lover herself and knew there weren’t a lot of places around that could keep dogs while their owners were at work or away on vacation. With the help of Mike Poppa, they built a heated and airconditioned facility that can house eight to 10 dogs comfortably. Although she doesn’t provide grooming, the dogs can still enjoy all the other aspects of attention and love usually provided by their humans. They also have safe access to outdoor kennels to run off their energy and play.

Kim is providing dog boarding day or night, weekdays and weekends. Owners must provide proof of their dog’s vaccinations. For pricing or more information, call Kim at 712-246-8828.